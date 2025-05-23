Wednesday's Health Report: Processed foods, alcohol, caffeine could contribute to anxiety

BATON ROUGE — If you find yourself feeling more anxious after eating certain types of foods, you are not alone.

Experts say it can be very common.

"We know that our mood is affected by what we eat. Certain foods have been proven to increase levels of anxiety. And those are not surprising foods. Those are foods that we should be avoiding anyhow,” Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian, said.

Foods that are "anxiety promoters" include highly processed foods, fried foods, fast food, foods with lots of sugar or caffeine and alcohol.

Trying to cut down on those foods can be tough, but experts suggest making small changes, like reducing your caffeine intake or adding in a healthier meal at home.

You may want to keep a journal to track anxious moments and what you had to eat that day. While some foods can make you anxious, others can make you feel better.

"Things like chamomile tea can help calm, any foods that have tryptophan can help lead to more calmness, so that's things like turkey, tart cherries, nuts and bananas. So, whole foods really. We know magnesium-rich foods can also be more calming,” Zumpano said.

Experts also recommend adding more Omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. Research has shown they can improve anxiety symptoms. Foods with Omega-3 include fatty fish, walnuts and flax seeds.