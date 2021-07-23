Wednesday morning video forecast

Today is the rainiest day in the 7-day forecast. That means we will dry out soon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms today will be much less widespread. In the late morning hours, a few showers will move in from the coastline and areas closest to the coast are most likely to see that action before the afternoon. Then later today, pop up showers will be possible for the entire area. By the end of the day, about half of the area is expected to see rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Overnight we will dry out with temperatures in the 70s.

Up Next: Starting Thursday, showers will become much more isolated and we will see more sunshine. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees Thursday through the weekend. Friday is looking mostly dry and will be the most ideal day for any outdoor work or activities. There will be long periods of dry time on Saturday and Sunday while isolated showers move in and out. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The low pressure that has acted as a rainmaker for South Louisiana all week is set to move across the southeast and emerge into the Atlantic over the weekend. Once the system is over open water, it has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression. The local area has actually already seen the impact from this low pressure center in the form of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will not be impacted by any further development. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

