Wednesday morning video forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect mostly sunny skies again today. Temperatures will be heating to near 93 degrees, but low dew points will prevent heat index values from entering the triple digits. It will still be hot, but the humidity will be more manageable. A 10% chance of rain today is for areas near the coast. A few showers could creep up into parts of St. James, Assumption, and southern Ascension Parishes. Skies will clear overnight with lows near 73 degrees.

Up Next: Sunny and dry is the weather story for this week. It will be hot, but highs in the low 90s will be more comfortable with dew points in the 60s. Thursday high temperatures will be near 93 and lows near 73. Our regular humidity will start to come back Friday night, but after plenty of dry time during the day. Starting on Saturday, rain chances will go up to 20-30% and stay that way into next week.

The Tropics: Isaias is now a post-tropical cyclone. There are no major changes to the local forecast due to Isaias.

From the National Hurricane Center

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Isaias was located near latitude 47.5 North, longitude 71.8 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the north-northeast near 28 mph (44 km/h), and this general motion is expected with a decrease in forward speed through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, and the winds are expected to drop below tropical-storm-force this morning. The post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate over southeastern Canada on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) to the northeast and east of the center primarily over and near the St. Lawrence River. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

THE EXPLANATION:

We are in a dry pattern now as we are placed at the base of an upper-level trough. The general flow pattern will become dominantly north and northwest. This means dry air will continue to funnel in throughout the week. This trough is moving slowly, and rain chances won’t spike back up until the end of the weekend and early next week. However, Wednesday afternoon shower activity will increase along the coast along the sea breeze. At the surface, a stationary front marks the edge of the trough and is slowly digging south. Once it completely passes, it will change the flow bringing in more moisture and heat (likely Friday night).

