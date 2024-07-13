Wednesday Midday Video Forecast

A rare July front will stall out over south Louisiana on Wednesday. While it will have little effect on our high temperatures, it will affect rain chances. Those odds vary by location depending on which side of the front a given spot is located.

Today & Tonight: Wednesday will start off on a quieter note with a few clouds around. Initially, temperatures will range from the lower-70s in northern communities to around 80° closer to the coast. The spread in temperatures is a consequence of a stalling front over south Louisiana. To the south of that boundary, there will be more available moisture for rain. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible, but primarily south of the interstate. Areas farther north will be on the drier side of the front, limiting rain. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out in Baton Rouge.

The effect of the stalled front on temperatures will be hardly noticeable by afternoon. Look for a high temperature in the middle-90s across the capital area with a mixture of clouds and sun. Adding in the humidity, feels-like temperatures with push 105°. For another day in a row, Baton Rouge looks to be below Heat Advisory criteria. Expect partly cloudy skies into Wednesday night with low in the mid-70s in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: The influence of the previously mentioned front will wane on Thursday. This will open the door for isolated pop-up storms for most of the WBRZ coverage area during the afternoon. Although temperatures top out in the mid-90s once again on Thursday, the heat makes a come back in the days to follow. The Storm Station expects upper-90s for highs over the weekend, with even higher feels-like temperatures. It would not be a shock if more heat alerts were posted for the weekend.

The Tropics: Beryl became post-tropical on Tuesday and is now a remnant low. There are no other areas of concern in the Atlantic for the next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

