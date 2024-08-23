Wednesday evening video forecast

The honeymoon with lower humidity will continue for at least another day. Those comfortable mornings will turn in to hot and dry afternoons.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* will be in effect for the Baton Rouge Metro Area again on Wednesday. Light northeasterly winds will hinder smoke particle dispersion and gradually transport additional smoke into the state. Furthermore, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s will enhance ozone formation. Air Quality Index levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Baton Rouge. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath clear skies, low temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight. Some locations north of Baton Rouge could dip into the upper 60s. Thursday will be sunny and warm. By mid-afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Again, the heat index will not be a major concern due to lower humidity.

Up Next: Friday, the weather will be in transition with moisture recovery underway. Over the weekend, humidity will recover but still isn’t expected to reach levels needed to prompt heat alerts. As far as temperatures go, afternoons will remain hot in the mid 90s and, predictably, the added humidity will bring mornings back up into the upper 70s. There may even be enough to register some spotty showers or thunderstorms, at the least. That general pattern will continue into next week.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

