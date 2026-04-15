WBRZ was there as veterans honored for their service in honor flight to Washington

WASHINGTON — Seventy-six Louisiana veterans took a free trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials honoring their service.

Honor Flight Louisiana organized the trip, which left early Saturday from Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The group visited the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

On the flight back to Baton Rouge, veterans received handwritten letters and cards from family and friends expressing love and appreciation for their service.

When the plane landed, a large crowd of loved ones and community members gathered at the airport to welcome the veterans home with cheers and celebration.

Sylvia Weatherspoon and photographer Charles Jones were there.