WBRZ FLASHBACK: Manship family sells The Advocate in 2013
BATON ROUGE - On May 1, 2013, the Manship family sold The Advocate to the Georges Media Group.
From when Charles P. Manship filed the charter of the Capital City Press in May 1909 to buying the State Times and ultimately publishing the Morning Advocate in 1925, the Manships have built and maintained a media dynasty.
Just five years before the sale, the Manship family cut the ribbon on a brand new, state-of-the-art printing press in Baton Rouge. The big investment cemented the foundation of The Advocate in Baton Rouge.
