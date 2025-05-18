Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: First female mayor of Baton Rouge
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ had only been on the air for about a year when tragedy struck the capital city: Mayor Jesse Webb and three others died in a plane crash in Lansing, Michigan.
Webb left Ryan Field en route to Michigan State University for a national metropolitan conference when the plane crashed and caught fire, killing everyone on board.
The 33-year-old mayor was three years into his first term.
WBRZ was there three weeks later — May 15, 1956 — when the Metro Council appointed Webb's wife Mary Jones Webb to finish the remainder of his term.
She was the first female mayor of Baton Rouge, serving for seven months.
BREC named the Westdale Country Club as the "Webb Memorial Golf Course" the next year in honor of Webb, Mary, and their family.
Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below:
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships