WATCH: Runaway trailer speeds down I-10

BATON ROUGE - A driver caught the moment a trailer broke free from the vehicle towing it, and flew down I10. 

The person who it filmed on their cell phone says it happened around 11:00 Monday morning. At one point the trailer slammed into the wall on the side of the highway.

It's unclear if the trailer caused any accidents.

4 weeks ago Monday, November 11 2019

