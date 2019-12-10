54°
WATCH: Runaway trailer speeds down I-10
BATON ROUGE - A driver caught the moment a trailer broke free from the vehicle towing it, and flew down I10.
The person who it filmed on their cell phone says it happened around 11:00 Monday morning. At one point the trailer slammed into the wall on the side of the highway.
It's unclear if the trailer caused any accidents.
