WATCH: Local special education class's dance video goes viral

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A group of special needs students at an area high school have taken over social media with their heartwarming dance video.
Assumption High's class L-13 participated in the 'Baby Shark' challenge last week, posting a video of the entire class busting a move to the popular children's song. Each of the students gets a chance to show of his/her unique dance moves in the video, which was shared on Facebook.
Class L-13 has been regularly sharing videos of their in-school activities, but the latest video seems to have particularly struck a chord with people around the country, racking up more than 19 million views.
