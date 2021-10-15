University High Cubs win state title game

New Orleans - The University High Cubs football team won their fourth state title in nine tries as they exploded in the second half to race away from De La Salle to win the Division 2 Championship 45-19 over the Cavaliers.

Cubs junior running back and former WBRZ Fans' Choice winner Mike Hollins was named the MVP of the game after finishing the game with 124 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns for U-High.

The Cubs broke open a defensive battle near the end of the first half to lead it 17-10 at the break, and then came out in the second half of play and really took control with explosive rushing plays led by Hollins and Mike Martin as U-High scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.