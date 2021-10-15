82°
Latest Weather Blog
University High Cubs win state title game
Related Story
New Orleans - The University High Cubs football team won their fourth state title in nine tries as they exploded in the second half to race away from De La Salle to win the Division 2 Championship 45-19 over the Cavaliers.
Cubs junior running back and former WBRZ Fans' Choice winner Mike Hollins was named the MVP of the game after finishing the game with 124 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns for U-High.
The Cubs broke open a defensive battle near the end of the first half to lead it 17-10 at the break, and then came out in the second half of play and really took control with explosive rushing plays led by Hollins and Mike Martin as U-High scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.
News
New Orleans - The University High Cubs football team won their fourth state title in nine tries as they exploded... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: New charges for Matthew Mire
-
News 2 Geaux: Teens escape BR detention center overnight
-
Two shot, injured on Southern University campus early Friday morning
-
News 2 Geaux: Parish revokes Raxx Club liquor license
-
BR Police capture four juvenile detention center escapees; one remains at large
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football