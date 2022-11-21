Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident, deputies say

NEW ROADS - Two men were arrested after a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a stray bullet in a target practice accident Friday evening.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on the Mississippi River levee by Saizon Road in New Roads.

The 13-year-old was riding his four-wheeler on the levee when he was hit by a stray bullet from Quentin Leonard II, 31, and Donell Francois Jr, 33, who were sighting in rifles.

Neighbors told WBRZ they saw the pair shooting down the levee toward paper targets while a couple of teens were riding around on four-wheelers. They said that's when one of them was shot in the back.

Leonard and Francois were each booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail for illegal discharge of a firearm and manslaughter. More charges may be added as the investigation continues, officials say.

"I have taught gun safety to the youth in our parish for most of my adult life," said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. "I cannot stress the importance enough of knowing your target, the trajectory of a bullet and what lies beyond that intended target. The family of this child will not be celebrating Thanksgiving or Christmas with their beloved boy. Please keep his family and our community in your prayers."

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the 13-year-old boy.

This is a developing story.