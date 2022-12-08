Tuesday morning video forecast

Temperatures today will max out near 80°, nearly 15° above normal.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! Another warm start and more fog in the forecast. You may run into some patchy fog especially near bridges until about 9 am today. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy but dry. Temperatures will top out near 80°. Tonight, will be another muggy one. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid to upper 60s with more fog possible.

Up Next: For the rest of the week, we will be trending warm and above normal. The normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s. Instead, our low temperatures will be trending in the mid-60s. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to max out in the low 80s. Heading into the weekend, some more steady rain will be in the forecast. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but we are not tracking any total washouts. So far, it looks like Sunday will be the rainiest. Both weekend days will be very humid and warm. If you have weekend plans, stay connected and we will keep you updated on the rainy pattern. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

