Tuesday Morning Forecast

An **Air Quality Alert** has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area. Be sure if you are planning on being outside for extended periods of time you are taking frequent breaks.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s this morning. Throughout the day, the cloud cover will stick around the forecast. Most people will stay completely dry, but a few sneaky showers will be around this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low-90s again today. Throughout the week, more humidity will creep in and rain chances will climb.

Up Next: Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today. A cloudy and muggy start followed by an afternoon of partly sunny skies and 90° heat. Everyday there is a small chance for rain in the forecast. Not everyone will see rain, but no one is completely in the clear. All of the ingredients are there. Everyday we are expecting daytime highs to reach the low-90s. There is plenty of moisture available. Heat plus humidity is perfect for a quick summertime pop-up shower. This same pattern will continue well into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.