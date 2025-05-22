Tuesday evening video forecast

A weak cold front will slowly approach the Gulf Coast tonight, but don't expect a dramatic change in the weather. Most of the action associated with this front will stay well to our north.

-Rest of the Week: mostly dry, low 90s, slightly lower humidity

-Weekend: more humidity returns, slight storm chances Saturday rising into Sunday

-Memorial Day, Tuesday: even greater storm chances, humid

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may sneak into the Capital Area this evening as a weak cold front drifts south. Any organized activity should fizzle out before midnight. On Wednesday, that front will stall near the coast. It won’t bring much cooler temperatures, but it will act as a trigger for spotty showers and thunderstorms south of I-10, and cause the humidity to drop a little north of I-10. Highs will continue in the low 90s, but it will feel a bit more bearable.

Up Next: That slightly drier and more comfortable feel will stick around on Thursday and Friday, both of which will bring mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and lows in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend: Things begin to shift again this weekend. The old front will lift back north by Saturday, pulling more humidity into the region. While Saturday and Sunday only have a small chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, the humidity return sets the stage for a more typical summertime feel. Additionally, by Memorial Day, as the atmosphere becomes more supportive of rain, expect cloud cover and an uptick in afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Daily rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range both Monday and Tuesday.

– Josh

