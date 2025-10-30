Tuesday Afternoon Video Forecast

A significant cold front will pass early on Wednesday morning, first delivering some scattered showers. After the front moves through, highs will only top out in the mid-60s Wednesday!

Today & Tonight: After a slightly cool start, highs will top out in the lower 80s. Although most of the day will be mainly sunny, clouds will build in the evening in advance of a strong cold front. Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder are expected late Tuesday, and early on Wednesday morning. Most will see less than a quarter inch of rain. After is passes, temperatures will tumble and winds will pick up. Lows will bottom out near 53 degrees.

Up Next: Behind the front, a strong northwest breeze will quickly take over. Winds on Wednesday will be steady at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory may be issued, so it’s a good idea to secure any loose outdoor decorations or items ahead of time. The gusty winds will also bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday, and lows dipping into the 40s to end the week.

Halloween & The Weekend: After reaching the upper 60s to near 70° during the day, evening temperatures for trick-or-treaters will drop into the low to mid-60s. As the night goes on, readings will fall into the 50s, so adding an extra layer to costumes might be smart. Temperatures will inch up slightly over the weekend, but the fall feel will stick around. Rain isn’t expected from Halloween through the weekend.

The Tropics: Hurricane Melissa is a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the Caribbean as of Tuesday morning. The core of the storm will make landfall in Jamaica today, still as a Category 5 storm. That would be the strongest hurricane on record to ever directly strike Jamaica. Catastrophic and life-threatening winds, flooding, and storm surge are expected on the island. After landfall, the storm will accelerate northeastward and affect Cuba, the Turks and Caicos, and eventually the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center notes the following.

Jamaica: Do not venture out of your safe shelter. Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely through Tuesday. Catastrophic winds in the eyewall have the potential to cause total structural failure, especially in higher elevation areas early Tuesday. This will result in extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected along the southern coast through Tuesday.

Haiti and the Dominican Republic: Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are expected across southwestern Haiti and southern portions of the Dominican Republic through midweek. In Haiti, extensive infrastructural damage and isolation of communities are likely. Tropical storm conditions are expected late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eastern Cuba: Heavy rainfall with life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and landslides is expected beginning today. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Preparations should be rushed to completion.

Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos: Hurricane conditions, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy rainfall are possible on Wednesday. Residents should follow advice given by local officials and be sure to have preparations complete by Tuesday night.

— Balin

