Travin Dural breaks arm at Saints camp

METAIRIE, LA - It was a tough break for former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural on Sunday, after being helped off the field by a trainer. According to multiple reports, Dural suffered a broken humerus (upper arm) and will be required to have surgery.

After a couple of really impressive days in training camp, Dural looked to be climbing his spot up the depth chart and fighting for reps at the receiver position.

Dural signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent last season on the practice squad. He was also factoring in return duties with the return game wide open.

During his days at LSU, Dural, hauled in 100 career receptions for 1,716 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The odds of him making the 53-man roster likely took a major hit.