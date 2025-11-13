Trash pick-up repeatedly missed on narrow street lined with cars in new build area

UPDATE: Wednesday morning, the trash on Renova Drive was picked up by a garbage crew with a different truck.

BATON ROUGE - There are some upset people living in the new subdivision of Pelican Lakes off of Burbank Drive. Some people living along Renova Drive didn't have their trash picked up on Tuesday.

"This is going to be an ongoing issue," said Ana, who is visiting her granddaughter.

Ana says the trouble started two weeks ago, when they moved in. The trash hasn't been picked up since, even though the can is at the curb.

"Am I supposed to let my trash build up in the garage and rot?" she asked.

Pelican Lakes is close to LSU, making it attractive to students. The streets are narrow, yet they are lined with vehicles. In many areas, there's only room for one vehicle to pass through, which makes it hard for larger trucks to navigate.

At the end of Renova Drive, the street is a dead-end T-shape. There isn't a lot of room to turn around. On Tuesday, the trash truck drove down the street, picking up the trash cans on the passenger side of the vehicle. The truck was unable to turn around, so it reversed down Renova Drive and did not pick up the trash on the other side of the street.

"I literally stood on the front porch and watched the sanitation truck carefully back all the way out of this street, did not turn around and come back," Ana said.

The recycling truck successfully turned around, even though it took several minutes. Ana says there were two people in the cab of the trash truck and asked the driver why they didn't pick up her trash can.

"The reply was, 'Can't pick it up, too many cars, can't pick it up,'" she said.

To Ana, that's unacceptable and should be addressed.

"The owners have no choice but to do as they are told and put the trash out by the road," Ana said.

The next trash collection day is on Friday. Emails sent to Republic Services and Virtuous Management were not returned on Tuesday because of the holiday. This story will be updated if a solution is agreed upon.