Today is National LSU Football Day
BATON ROUGE- Just to add to the celebration for the LSU football team the Louisiana secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has declared Monday, December 16th, LSU Football Day.
Ardoin posted his declaration on Facebook just a day after Joe Burrow made history being the second Tiger to ever win a heisman. The first was Billy Cannon. Ardoin's post read the following;
"In honor of the success of the LSU football team, and their first trip to the College Football Playoffs, I am declaring tomorrow "LSU Football Day!" Congratulations to Coach O and the Fighting Tigers!"
