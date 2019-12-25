Tigers prepare for Chick fil a Peach Bowl

ATLANTA - Since touching down in Atlanta on Sunday night, the Tigers have been inundated with appearances, practices, and other required activities.

Despite their busy schedule, Coach O confirms that the football team is completely focused on Saturday's upcoming playoff game, with the goal of making it to the Bowl.

When asked about the team's mindset, Coach O said, "We gotta understand what the end goal is, that's the national championship. If you're not focused, I feel like the whole team is focused, staff does a great job letting us know that this is not a bowl game, it's a playoff game. It's different."

Aside from their required appearances, the team is nixing extracurricular activities to put all of their energy into Saturday's game.



