62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers prepare for Chick fil a Peach Bowl

Related Story

ATLANTA - Since touching down in Atlanta on Sunday night, the Tigers have been inundated with appearances, practices, and other required activities.

Despite their busy schedule, Coach O confirms that the football team is completely focused on Saturday's upcoming playoff game, with the goal of making it to the Bowl.

When asked about the team's mindset, Coach O said, "We gotta understand what the end goal is, that's the national championship. If you're not focused, I feel like the whole team is focused, staff does a great job letting us know that this is not a bowl game, it's a playoff game. It's different."

Aside from their required appearances, the team is nixing extracurricular activities to put all of their energy into Saturday's game.  

 
    

News
In Atlanta, the Tigers remain focused on...
In Atlanta, the Tigers remain focused on their ultimate goal, the national championship
ATLANTA - Since touching down in Atlanta on Sunday night, the Tigers have been inundated with appearances, practices, and other... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 7:48:00 AM CST December 24, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days