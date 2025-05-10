Thursday Morning Video Forecast

The Flood Watch for the Capital Region has been cancelled due to continued confidence that the threat of heavy rains has ended this week. While Thursday will be significantly drier than Wednesday, another batch of storms will roll through to kick off the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Mainly clear skies overnight resulted in a cooler start Thursday, with lows near 60 degrees. Plenty of sunshine today will help afternoon highs warm into the 80s. Winds will be light today, and chances of rain are slim. A spotty shower or two may develop during the afternoon, likely along the coast. Overnight, clouds will move back in as Gulf moisture returns, and temperatures will fall into the middle 60s. A few isolated storms may develop around daybreak Friday, especially south of I-10/12.

Friday: Numerous showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Friday. Constant rain is not expected but on-and-off thunderstorms could interrupt outdoor plans at any point tomorrow. When not raining, conditions will be cloudy and mild, in the 70s. Those heading out to Alex Box Stadium tomorrow night should keep rain gear handy and monitor the forecast closely.

Mother's Day Weekend: Isolated showers and storm chances remain over Mother’s Day Weekend, also thanks to a lingering disturbance in the atmosphere. Although the flood threat remains low, stronger storms might contain some hail. Look for cooler mornings in the low-60s and mild afternoons in the upper-70s.