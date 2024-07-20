Thursday Morning Video Forecast

A front arriving on Thursday brings more rain and an end to the extreme heat. The stormier pattern will stick through the weekend and into the next workweek.

Today & Tonight: Early morning temperatures that begin in the lower-70's Thursday morning are a sign of what's to come this weekend. A front will enter the area during the day on Thursday, sending numerous showers and storms through the Capital Area. While early morning showers may be spotty in nature, expect a much broader batch to pass through this afternoon. Some of the storms could contain heavier downpours and gusty winds. There will still be plenty of dry time between storms that will allow temperatures to warm up into the low 90's today, making for a warm and sticky day in the Capital region.

Up Next: The same front that brings rain Thursday will stall out across the region through the weekend, keeping daily rain coverage higher than normal. Friday will see multiple rounds of showers and storms, from sun-up to sun-down, this should keep afternoon highs in the upper-80s for most. Saturday and Sunday continue the stormier pattern, however; no day looks to be a complete washout as storms will become more scattered in nature. More rain and cloud cover over the weekend should limit high temperatures to the low 90s in most locations.

The next workweek continues the unsettled pattern, with higher-than-normal rain coverage each day. Numerous storms are likely Monday through Thursday but exact timing of the rounds will be easier to pinpoint over the weekend. Through the middle of next week, 2-4'' of rain will be likely with isolated higher totals. The good news is that high temperatures will only be able to make it into the low 90s during the unsettled pattern.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

