Thursday morning video forecast

A weak stalled front will keep most storms along and south of the 10/12 corridor today. The main story will become high heat as we head into the weekend.

Today & Tonight: A weak front is separating moist air, from drier air. It should sit right along the 10/12 corridor today. This should keep most storms along and south of this boundary. About 50% of the forecast area will see measurable rainfall. Highs will be near 94 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Feels like temperature will peak near 105 degrees, just under the heat advisory criteria. Tonight, skies will become mostly clear with lows near 76 degrees.

Up Next: The previously mentioned weak front will begin to erode and lift north on Friday. After lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s, the second half of the day will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 40 percent rain coverage. Everyone in the forecast area will have an equal chance of seeing storms. As we head into the weekend, heat will become the big story. Highs will be in the upper 90's, with lows in the upper 70's. Heat alerts may be needed for the area as humidity will help feels-like temperatures into the 105 – 110 degrees range. Only spotty to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This pattern will be stubborn into at least early next week.

The Tropics: A broad trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some additional development of this system over the next couple of days before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.