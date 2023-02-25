Thursday morning video forecast

We could be in for a record hot stretch.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be a near repeat of yesterday. You can expect cloudy skies, high humidity, and warm temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. We will be testing some record heat. The number to beat this afternoon is 86°. A stray shower will be possible, but most (if not all) will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will be near 70°.

Up Next: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for Friday Saturday and Sunday too. Humidity will be on the higher side. A few sneaky showers may be around on Friday. Keep your WBRZ WX App handy if you need to be outside. We are not tracking any total washouts, or anything close. The next chance for some rainfall will come in on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures on the backside of some spotty showers. Next week will be less humid. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

