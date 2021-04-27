Thursday morning video forecast

The weather story today is… pay attention to tomorrow’s forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This will be our last clear and quiet day before storms return. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 70 degrees with sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be cooler in the mid-50s.

Up Next: Conditions on Friday will be warm and muggy as showers bubble up late in the evening. All the severe weather ingredients will be present, and our area is at a risk for severe storms Friday and Saturday. The WBRZ viewing area is under a level 1/5 and 2/5 marginal and slight risks for severe weather. A line of showers and storms will move through, but they have the potential to strengthen and become severe before moving out of the viewing area. Severe storms are more likely the further north and west you are. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado. The most active time will be between midnight and 5 am Saturday.

Lingering showers will be possible through Saturday morning. Eventually, a cold front will push through the area on Saturday afternoon and move all the shower activity out with it. Dry skies will be back before the end of the weekend. Sunday conditions will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.