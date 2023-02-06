Thursday morning forecast

Some icy conditions are possible in southwest Mississippi this morning.

Morning clouds and sprinkles with eventual clearing and warmer temps. Highs near 47. Overnight, lows drop to the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

A disturbance off our coast pushes further east, easing the cloud cover across the area. This will allow the sun to warm us up a bit, however our temperatures still remain below average. Friday and Saturday do look a little more sunny than the last several days, with temperatures on the rebound. However, New Year's Eve is getting a little tricky. A cold front will push through the area, increasing clouds and bringing showers across the area. Will they last until midnight? Too soon to tell at this point. Some mixed precipitation isn't impossible either. This leads us into a VERY frigid start to 2018 with temperatures potentially dropping into the teens. Right now, our lowest forecast temperatures are in the low 20s. Happy New Year!

~RG3