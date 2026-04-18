Thursday evening video forecast

The Capital Area will keep sunshine and warm temperatures through the first half of the weekend before a cold front brings showers and a cooldown. If you are heading out to any local festivals or sporting events, keep in mind that the sun is getting stronger this time of year, so sun protection is a must.

Friday & Saturday: warm and muggy

Saturday night: cold front with showers and thunderstorms

Sunday and Monday: cooler, lingering clouds

Tonight & Tomorrow: As we head into tonight, skies will be mostly clear early with the potential for some patchy fog late. Since there is a lot of moisture trapped near the ground and winds will be relatively light, “radiational fog" may develop around sunrise, especially near the Mississippi River. Most of it will be thin, but allow a few extra minutes for the morning commute, just in case you hit a thick patch. Lows will stay mild, bottoming out in the mid-60s.

Friday will feel like a copy of Thursday (and Wednesday and Tuesday and Monday, for that matter). Highs will top out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The well-above-average temperatures are due to a large ridge of high pressure parked over the region, causing sinking, warming air.

Up Next: The weekend will begin bright, but changes will become noticeable soon after. After highs in the upper 80s, clouds will increase toward dusk. Saturday night, a cold front will push into the region. While the system will be losing some of its punch as it arrives, it will still carry enough energy to trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, with 60% rain coverage overnight. By Sunday morning, we will definitely feel the difference. The front will usher in a breezy and much cooler air mass. Sunday's high will only reach the mid-70s, a double-digit drop from Saturday. Clouds will linger for the second half of the weekend.

The refreshing feel will also continue into Monday morning, with a crisp low in the low 50s followed by a high in the mid 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a chance for spotty to isolated showers as humidity slowly increases.

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– Josh

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