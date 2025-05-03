Thursday Evening Video Forecast

Additional rounds of rain and storms could disrupt outdoor plans on Friday and Saturday. But once the rain departs, a refreshing feel will take over.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated early evening thunderstorms will generally collapse after dark, leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. It will be muggy and mild with a morning low in the upper-60s. Friday will begin dry with partly sunny skies. Occasional sunshine will recharge the atmosphere to support another round of storms. Spotty showers in the early afternoon will become more scattered by late afternoon and early evening. All storms will produce downpours, but a few might be capable of gusty winds and hail. These could be problematic for the evening commute. It is worth noting that Friday will not be a washout. The activity will be scattered in nature and primarily focused on the second half of the day. It will be warm and muggy outside of rain with a high near 87°.

Friday Night & Saturday: Have an indoor contingency option for Friday night plans, but leftover storms should gradually decrease in intensity through the evening. Another disturbance will rejuvenate the atmosphere overnight. This could result in another round of storms leading into Saturday. Early morning rain and storms will be followed by an overall lull in activity closer to midday. Even so, an arriving cold front will bring a final stripe of storms through the region from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Cloud cover and rain appear to hold highs closer to 80° on Saturday. The day will not be a washout.

Up Next: Humidity levels will plummet behind the cold front. Sunday will be quite nice with clearing skies and a high in the low-80s. Monday morning will be cool and crisp with lows dipping into the 50s. Make sure to enjoy the refreshing air as the full heat and steam will crank up in just a matter of weeks. Another warming trend will take place through the remainder of the workweek, with more waves of rain returning by midweek.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. The river has crested at around 59.5 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in moderate flood stage. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. The river has crested at around 42.3 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in major flood stage. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 12.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. The river has crested at around 30.8 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in moderate flood stage. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. The river has crested at around 23.7 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is just shy of moderate flood stage. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage is at 6 feet. The river has crested at around 6.6 feet with levels holding steady for now. This is in minor flood stage. At 6 feet, the city dock will be under water. Water will cover the lower end of Belleview Front Street in Berwick. Vessel traffic will be affected by stronger river currents. Vessel traffic safety rules will be strictly enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard. The river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

