Thursday Evening Video Forecast

Temperatures continue to be well above-average through the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s to near 90°. However, all eyes are upon our next cold front which arrives just in time for Halloween. That will set us up for a chilly start to November.

Tonight & Tomorrow: We expect a few low clouds to remain overnight and into Friday morning. Overnight lows sit in the upper-60s. We can’t rule out a few areas of patchy fog early Friday. However, a slight breeze does appear to limit any widespread fog. We’ll see partly sunny skies for another day on Friday. High temperatures will also reach the upper-80s, with enough humidity to make it feel a few degrees warmer.

Up Next: Through the weekend, you’ll be hard-pressed to notice any changes in the weather. We’ll be beneath mostly clear skies with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the middle-60s. Should we manage to hit 90° over the weekend, that would mark the latest day in the year that Baton Rouge has ever reached the 90s! Winds will be lower on Saturday and Sunday, which could result in fog development those mornings.

Big forecast changes arrive early next week as a cold front passes through. As a result, we're including a slight chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday. That said, rain is not guaranteed at this point.

We have much more confidence in the cooldown that is to follow. Monday will be our transition day, with highs perhaps reaching the lower-80s. We’re significantly cooler thereafter, with highs in the 60s for Halloween. Trick-or-treaters may need a few layers as a result. In fact, we’re forecasting lows in the upper-30s by Thursday morning. That is getting close to frost territory – those with gardens will want to keep a watchful eye on the forecast.

The Tropics: Tammy is now post-tropical, meaning that there are no longer any active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. That said, what once was Tammy is now a strong extratropical storm. There is a low chance (~30%) that the system could regain tropical or subtropical characteristics as it meanders in the Atlantic.

Regardless, the system will bring gusty winds and heavy winds to Bermuda over the next couple of days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

