Thursday 6am Severe Weather Update

Make sure you have a way to receive warning information!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Bye-bye 2020! Of course, we must finish this year with a threat of severe weather. An ENHANCED (3/5) risk for severe weather has been issued for today. This is an upgrade from the previous outlook, meaning severe weather is likely as storms roll through this afternoon and evening. Severe conditions may present in the form of straight-line winds or tornadoes. Scroll down for severe weather reminders and safety tips.

Between the showers today, temperatures will be near 75 degrees. The storms today will be associated with a cold front that will start dropping our temperatures tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Up Next: The new year will start with temperatures in the 60s and a lot of sunshine. Cooler, drier conditions will stick around for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Next week will bring a slow warm-up with temperatures in the mid-60s and rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

WHAT TO DO: Severe weather safety tips

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, heavy rain and strong (potentially damaging) winds are heading toward you. The best way to keep yourself safe is to stay away from windows and stay informed. Be sure to check what time the warning starts and ends and stay sheltered in place until the Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, take cover immediately. Move to the most interior room of your home on the lowest level and stay away from windows. Closets and bathrooms make great safe spots if you don’t have a basement. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can and bring your pets with you. Once again be sure to stay informed with the latest warning information. Stay sheltered until the Tornado Warning expires.

***If you will not be at home for New Year’s Eve, think about a plan for the alternate location as well. Also, check weather conditions around the area before driving to a new place.

You can get warning information pushed straight to your phone from the WBRZ Weather app. It is a free download on Apple or Android devices.