Three-vehicle crash on Highland Road blocks roadway, multiple BRPD officers responding

BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash blocked Highland Road on Tuesday night. 

At least 11 Baton Rouge Police vehicles, three fire trucks and an ambulance were at the crash site along Highland Road right before it turns into St. Ferdinand Street. 

No information about injuries have been reported. 

News
Tuesday, October 22 2024

