Three people arrested for selling drugs after police chase in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested three people on Oct. 28 after a traffic violation turned into a pursuit that led officers to a vacant house being used to sell several pounds of marijuana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. after a vehicle committed a traffic violation, BRPD said. When the vehicle refused to stop, officers engaged in a short car chase that ended on foot.

After taking the driver and passengers into custody, officers collected several pounds of marijuana, a firearm and video equipment.

This led the BRPD Special Response Team, along with a K-9, to search a vacant house that was allegedly being used to sell and stash the drugs.

Treavon Lowery, 24, Jamell Saylor, 27, and Isaiah Combs, 30, were arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.