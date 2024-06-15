Three LSU Baseball players recognized as All-Americans

BATON ROUGE - Three LSU Baseball players have been recognized as All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Tommy White, Luke Holman and Griffin Herring all made the NCBWA Second-Team All-America squad.

White led the team in hitting with a .330 season batting average, 24 home runs, 70 RBI and 61 runs.

Holman recorded a 2.75 ERA limiting his opponents to a .174 batting average in 92.1 innings pitched with 16 starts on the mound. Holman also only walked 33 batters while striking out 127 batters. He ranked No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in wins, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA and No. 3 in innings pitched.

Griffin Herring earned his All-American status after a 6-1 season with 1.79 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched and 21 appearances on the bump. Herring recorded six saves and struck out 67 batters while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.