Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash

PORT ALLEN - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Lobdell Highway in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday. 

Law enforcement said the wreck happened along North Lobdell near Rosedale Road. The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said that two people were stuck and had to be extricated. 

As of 1:40 p.m., the crash was cleared. The cause has not been released. 

