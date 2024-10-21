Three former EBRSO corrections deputies arrested for allegedly battering, pepper spraying inmates

BATON ROUGE - Three former corrections deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were terminated and booked for malfeasance in office and simple battery after allegedly battering and spraying pepper spray on handcuffed inmates, according to EBRSO.

Elijah Christopher, 25, Julius Conner Jr., 26, and Noah Jenkins, 23, were all terminated and booked Friday. Christopher was allegedly accompanied by Conner and Jenkins during one battery while he was allegedly alone in two others. EBRSO said a tip from an inmate led to the discovery.

Arrest documents say Conner requested a single cell that was housing an inmate to be opened on June 5. The inmate exited the cell while handcuffed, and Jenkins sprayed the inmate with office issued Freeze +P, which is a brand of pepper spray. Christopher and Conner laughed before Conner pushed the inmate back into the cell, and while laughing, Christopher told Conner to spray the inmate. The report says Christopher "jumped up and down with laughter and excitement as the inmate was being sprayed.

The documents say Christopher then placed the pepper spray in his pants pocket before yelling at the inmate and hitting the handcuffed inmate in the face and head repeatedly. Conner removed the inmate's sleeping mat and blanket by throwing them into the hallway before Christopher rushed back to the inmate's cell and hit the inmate in the head and face. The document says the inmate did not resist, attempt to fight or act in an aggressive manner.

Deputies obtained video from July 18 with Christopher's voice talking to a handcuffed inmate standing in front of a toilet. The inmate was observed with orange liquid consistent to the color of the issued pepper spray while Christopher questioned the deputy about masturbating in the presence of deputies. Afterward, Christopher slapped the inmate. He filed an incident report for sexual offenses and the report claimed Christopher administered a one to two second burst of pepper spray to the inmate's face.

Deputies also obtained a video from August 29 of Christopher walking toward a handcuffed inmate while wearing black, latex gloves and then choking the inmate. He then struck the inmate in the head, face, stomach, shoulder and back. The document says Christopher kicked the inmate, dragged him across the floor by the hair while calling him racial slurs.

Christopher continued striking him before asking an unidentified person, "Do you want some of this?". The inmate sat up and scooted toward the corner before Christopher grabbed the inmate by the right arm and dragged him away from the wall while the inmate was in a fetal position. The arrest documents say Christopher continued with additional racial slurs and battery.

Christopher had worked with the office of corrections for approximately five years, Conner worked for there around nine months, and Jenkins worked there for approximately three and a half years.

Image credit to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Noah Jenkins, Julius Conner and Elijah Christopher (left to right).