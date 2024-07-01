'They should always be remembered:' Candlelight vigil held for Loranger victims

LORANGER - Tangipahoa Parish residents gathered for candlelight vigil in remembrance of mother Callie Jo Brunett and her 4-year-old daughter Erin.

"How could this happen to her of all people? She was a great mother. She was a good friend to those who needed her. And it's sad that this happened right here in our community," family friend of the Brunetts, Jenafer Sheridan, said.

The Brunett's story made headlines June 13 when Callie was found dead and her two daughters missing. Officials said suspected killer Daniel Callihan took off with the girls and killed Erin in Mississippi. Callie's other daughter, Jalie, survived.

Sheridan said Callie always had a smile on her face and was an inspiration to those around her. Going forward, Sheridan says she hopes the Loranger community can gather together once a year to remember the family.

"They were honest people in our community and they should always be remembered," Sheridan said.

Callihan has a federal court hearing on July 12.