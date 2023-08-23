The Shed opens for business in former Oasis location

BATON ROUGE - The line was nearly out of the front door Monday afternoon on the first day of business at The Shed.

“We knew that they were opening today and we eat out a lot and we wanted to be among the first to try the food and it was very good!” customer Patricia Brown said.

“We are overwhelmed with the turnout and show out of the community today. We have exceeded expectations on the amount of people that came out for the first Shed meal in Baton Rouge," owner Jonathan Forstmann said.

It's been a long time in the making for Forstmann, who first opened The Oasis at the same location years ago.

“It took a long time, 8-9 months of planning and becoming family with Brad and Brooke Orrison, who are the founders of the original Shed, before this was able to come to life," Forstmann said.

The Oasis had a rather tumultuous past with complaints from neighbors about loud music and traffic, but Forstmann is focused on the journey ahead. A new name and new menu are sure to give the location a fresh start.

“[It's] a new beginning for us at The Shed. We’re looking forward to serving the whole community and having everyone come out and try our barbecue," Forstmann said.

Founded in Ocean Springs, blues and barbecue is what The Shed does best. Now, they're bringing the family-friendly concept to Baton Rouge and inviting everyone to "Get fed at The Shed."

“We usually stop at Mississippi going to and from Florida/Alabama and it’s just as good. We loved it," customer Karen Pitre said. “I got the coleslaw and the baked beans and the brisket sliced. Yum!”

Saturday is the grand opening party at The Shed. A live blues band will be playing music on the patio stage.