64°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Sawyer, Landon, Izzy, Isabella, & Dottie - Viewer Submitted
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
29 police cadets currently training to become BRPD officers
-
Council votes to remove Confederate statue outside old courthouse in Plaquemine
-
Chief Payne: One person shot in Plaquemine Tuesday evening near historic locks,...
-
Christopher Columbus statue in downtown among landmarks being reviewed by city-parish commission
-
Officials euthanize bear caught roaming Baton Rouge; animal had been relocated previously