The Friday Night Blitz Week 9

Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana.

Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7



Acadiana 42, Barbe 0



Arcadia 45, Ringgold 18



Ascension Catholic 44, Ascension Christian School 19



Avoyelles 30, Holy Savior Menard 0



Basile 34, Gueydan 14



Baton Rouge Episcopal 62, East Feliciana 18



Beau Chene 44, Albany 30



Belaire 33, Tara 8



Benton 28, Airline 7



Block 48, Montgomery 6



Bogalusa 42, Sumner 34



Bossier 28, Green Oaks 6



Broadmoor 47, Istrouma 0



Brother Martin 42, Holy Cross 0



Buckeye 14, Caldwell Parish 10



Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Plain Dealing 0



Capitol 8, Northeast 6



Cecilia 62, Livonia 20



Cedar Creek 57, Delta Charter 0



Church Point 61, Mamou 0



Collegiate Baton Rouge def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit



Covington 13, Northshore 9



D'Arbonne Woods 15, Lakeside 12



De La Salle 43, Kenner Discovery 6



DeQuincy 41, Vinton 34



DeRidder 41, Peabody 26



Delcambre 21, West St. Mary 19



Delhi Charter 24, Ferriday 20



Denham Springs 35, Walker 28, OT



Destrehan 38, East St. John 7



Dunham 45, Port Allen 6



E.D. White 37, Berwick 7



East Ascension 45, McKinley 6



Ehret 49, King 0



Erath 39, Crowley 30



Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7



Evangel Christian Academy 21, B.T. Washington 6



Glenbrook 51, Beekman 14



Grand Lake 34, Elton 12



Grant 52, Slaughter 8



Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 13



Hamilton Christian Academy 64, East Beauregard 30



Hanson Memorial 26, Centerville 0



Haughton 35, Natchitoches Central 7



Homer 67, Magnolia School of Excellence 6



Houma Christian 21, Ben Franklin 0



Huntington 40, Minden 7



Independence 35, Varnado 18



Iota 43, Northwest 16



Jena 38, Marksville 8



Jennings 43, South Beauregard 0



Jonesboro-Hodge 26, North Caddo 22



Karr 27, Belle Chasse 0



LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 22



Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30



Lake Charles College Prep 27, Iowa 26



Lakeshore 50, Pearl River 10



Leesville 37, Tioga 7



Liberty Magnet 23, RHS 22, OT



Logansport 50, St. Mary's 23



Loranger 31, Hannan 14



Loreauville 31, Ascension Episcopal 13



Loyola College Prep 31, Red River 28



Mandeville 28, Hammond 27, OT



Mangham 46, Rayville 0



Many 73, Bunkie 28



Merryville 20, Oberlin 19



NDHS 55, Lake Arthur 0



Neville 62, Bastrop 0



New Iberia Catholic 42, Jeanerette 6



Newman 34, Cohen 0



North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn (SH) 0



North Webster 38, Mansfield 22



Oak Grove 31, St. Frederick Catholic 14



Opelousas 18, Breaux Bridge 12



Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6



Ouachita Christian 60, Delhi 6



Ouachita Parish 26, Alexandria 23



Parkview Baptist 47, Baker 0



Parkway 35, Southwood 20



Pine Prairie 54, Ville Platte 12



Ponchatoula 17, Saint Paul's 0



River Oaks 10, Sicily Island 6



Riverside Academy def. West St. John, forfeit



Rosepine 48, Oakdale 27



Salmen 39, Franklinton 14



Scotlandville 53, Live Oak 28



Southern Lab 68, Central Private 6



Southside 34, Comeaux 13



St. Amant 21, Dutchtown 14



St. Charles Catholic 43, South Plaquemines 0



St. Helena 34, Kentwood 31



St. James 21, Patterson 7



St. Martinville 41, Teurlings Catholic 32



St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Springfield 12



St. Thomas More 35, Carencro 28



Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 6



Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20



Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21



Thomas Jefferson 13, Haynes Academy 0



Thrive 26, Tensas 6



Union Parish 34, Carroll 22



University (Lab) 55, West Feliciana 28



Vandebilt Catholic 38, South Lafourche 20



Vermilion Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 6



Vidalia 34, Madison 20



Washington-Marion 34, LaGrange 6



Welsh def. Port Barre, forfeit



West Monroe 30, Pineville 12



Westgate 58, Northside 8



Westlake 61, St. Louis 23



White Castle 32, St. John 27



Winnfield 33, Lakeview 0



Woodlawn (BR) 35, Catholic 28



Wossman 42, Richwood 18



Zachary 47, Central 14