The Beta Alpha Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. celebrates Founders Day with Project Cradle
BATON ROUGE— The Beta Alpha Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated at Southern University is celebrating its Founders Day on Wednesday by giving back to mothers and babies through its national initiative Project Cradle.
The initiative's mission is to support and promote the health and well-being of mothers and their newborns by providing resources, education and care packages, members said.
On the organization's Founders Day, the members will give a special gift basket to the first child born on Nov. 12. The chapter also plans to expand the initiative by gifting a laboring basket to the mother of the firstborn child.
The organization currently accepts help from the community through donations like diapers, wipes and burping cloths as well as monetary donations.
You can donate by clicking here.
