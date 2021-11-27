Thanksgiving morning video forecast

**NEW*** Showers will sneak into the weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Clouds will fill in in the morning and temperatures will climb into the 70s before the cold front gets here. Scattered showers will be in the area around noon. Showers will be on and off through the afternoon and evening hours, diminishing as they move southeast. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one inch all together, but you may hit some rain driving to Thanksgiving dinner. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s.

Up Next: Friday will start out with temperatures in the 40s. Friday afternoon will be mostly clear but COLD with temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s and afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Anyone headed to the LSU game, be sure to bundle up and grab a raincoat just in case! **NEW** Late on Saturday evening some showers will roll in from the west. They will be mostly light and continue on and off all night. Sunday will start with a few left over showers in the morning, but by the afternoon we will be mostly dry and cool with temperatures in the mid-60s. Next week is looking clear and cool. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

