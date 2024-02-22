Texas Brotherhood Ride honors fallen heroes, EBRSO Lt. Shawn Anderson

BATON ROUGE - During Memorial Day weekend dozens of first responders are taking a ride, honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty.

It’s called the Texas Brotherhood Ride. The bicyclists will travel 800 miles, from New Orleans to San Antonio, Texas, in a little more than one weeks time.

“We had about 4 months of training, and we hit it hard,” said Deputy Kade Babin with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s physically hard, it is hard, I'm not going to lie,” added Lt. Craig Brouillette.

This is the second year the two have participated in the bike ride. While hard, the riders have 11 men and women's names on the back of their shirts to remind them of those who have sacrificed much more. It's a list of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“When were riding and I get tired I look in front of me, and I see those names,” said Brouillette “I'll say, I'm riding for Shawn or I'm riding for Spencer. It gives me an extra push to go on, because I'm riding for them."

Behind every petal is a mission; to honor the ones that are no longer with us. For EBRSO that’s Lt. Shawn Anderson.

“I do some work with our SWAT team and his shadow is very large over that team,” said Babin. “We always say, hey remember when Shawn did this, or remember when we did this with Shawn; he has a huge influence and we're still feeling those affects."

Anderson died in March of last year. He was responding to a rape investigation when he struggled with the suspect and was shot.

“Shawn is a hero in our eyes. Not only in our eyes, a hero in everyone’s eyes because he protected the community,” said Major Todd Morris. “Even though he's gone, he's going to live in our hearts forever.”

The group held a ceremony Sunday evening honoring Anderson, and to show support for his wife, Becky.

“It’s very humbling very emotional,” she said. “Sometimes you're a little overwhelmed, but it just helps to know that he'll never be forgotten.”

The group still has 700 miles to go. They will continue Monday morning heading to Eunice, Louisiana.