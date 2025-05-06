69°
Terry Landry Jr. to win District 67 House seat outright, barely avoiding runoff

BATON ROUGE - Terry Landry Jr. won the District 67 state representative seat left open by Larry Selders when he took U.S. Representative Cleo Fields' former senate seat, according to complete but unofficial results.

District 67, which is home to more than 40,000 residents, chose between Terry Landry Jr., Sonny Marchbanks and Malcolm Myer, all Democrats.

Unofficial results have Landry winning the vote by 51.8% with all precincts reporting, which barely has him avoiding runoff with Myer finishing with 42.19% of the vote and Marchbanks with 6.01% of the vote.

Landry will serve in the Legislature as soon as the vote is certified.

