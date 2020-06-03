Target boarded up as protesters gather along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Workers used wooden boards to block off storefronts on Siegen Lane as protesters gathered in preparation for a demonstration Monday evening.

Workers were seen boarding up the entrance of Super Target around 4:30 p.m. as a group peacefully gathered in front of the store's parking lot alongside Siegen Lane.

According to a public invitation shared on social media, protesters were asked to gather near the shopping center before 5 p.m., with the actual protest scheduled to begin around 6. The post encouraged people to bring water, face coverings, snacks, and no weapons.

The demonstration is one of several to pop up in the Baton Rouge area in recent days in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.