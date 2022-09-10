Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air.

The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football.

"This ranks up with one of the Alabama games," Brenda Hurst, who arrived to tailgate earlier Friday morning, told WBRZ.

All fans, whether rooting for the Tigers or the Jaguars, are excited for the historic day in Baton Rouge. School pride will be in full display when the Human Jukebox and the Golden Band from Tigerland perform at halftime.

The tailgating should be great between the two schools who are known for throwing top-tier parties.

But the most important thing to Rise Patin and Marva Guillory is the city coming together.

"It doesn't matter who wins tomorrow. It's all about being together. Go Baton Rouge!" Patin said.

"LSU and Southern fans, we're all one today and tomorrow," Guillory said.

This game isn't just a huge deal for people in the state. Some like Erica Honore and Louis Patin came from Dallas. For them, coming to the game was a no-brainer.

"Just celebrating LSU and Southern — we wouldn't miss that. The party that is going to take place is going to be the best," Honore said.

Patin says the celebration is something he would never miss.

"We traveled a lot less for worse parties, but traveling this far for this good party is going to be worth it," Patin said.

The game kicks off Saturday at 6:30 p.m.