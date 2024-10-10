Support group says Diocese of Baton Rouge failed to disclose three priests accused of sexual abuse

BATON ROUGE — A national support group for victims of clergy abuse says the Diocese of Baton Rouge failed to disclose the names of all priests credibly accused of sexual abuse by victims.

The Survivors’ Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) identified the three as Henry Groover, who worked in Tickfaw and Hammond; Kevin Tripp, who worked at a Baton Rouge hospital; and Anthony Kiel, who worked at St. Francis Xavier.

SNAP says three abusive priests from other dioceses passed through the capital area and should be on the Baton Rouge list.

Groover committed suicide after being sued in 2017; the other two are listed by other dioceses as credibly accused.

"For many victims, if you can seek justice in court and you can expose the man who molested you even years later it is very very healing and validating and it brings closure and it brings justice," David Clohessy, a spokesman for SNAP and victim of molestation by a priest along with his siblings, said. "Nothing of course makes us whole."

Clohessy said many suffer from depression and addiction due to not being able to expose what happened to them and the hopes that Louisiana's new sex abuse law that allows for someone to report whenever they were sexually abused in the past will help turn that around.

Using sidewalk chalk, Clohessy wrote down the names of those accused of child molestation who were priests and said by writing names on the ground he hoped it would catch the attention of those who walked the sidewalks.

"One reason they're stuck is because what happened to them and who perpetrated on them. It's still a secret so victims are finally able to stand up and say this happened to me I was really hurt here's who did it," he said. "I just firmly believe anytime we can get the names of dangerous men in front of people it's worth it."

The Diocese of Baton Rouge initially released names in 2019 and has added to the list as more cases emerged. The list now has 47 priests on it. The Diocese of Baton Rouge did not release a statement.