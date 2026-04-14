Sunday Night Video Forecast

The upcoming week will feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures that feel much more like late May than mid-April. This setup will cooperate with most outdoor plans, provided that sunscreen and hydration become part of the daily routine.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Much of the night will be uneventful, with only some passing clouds from time to time. Temperatures will stay comfortable, bottoming out in the mid-60s in the hours leading up to sunrise. Monday will turn out plenty warm, with highs reaching the mid-80s once again under partly sunny skies. If outside for more than 20 minutes in direct sun, definitely break out the sunscreen. Mid-April sunlight packs the same punch as the mid-August sun. There is a tiny chance of crossing a stray shower, but don’t count on it; the vast majority will stay completely dry.

Up Next: Reinforced by a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the toasty pattern with limited rain chances will hold on at least through Saturday. Whereas the week begins with highs in the mid-80s, temperatures may flirt with 90° by the week’s end. Should Baton Rouge hit 90°, that would be a little more than three weeks ahead of schedule. With the Blues Festival, LSU Baseball, and many other outdoor events in full swing next weekend, stay proactive about hydration and sun protection.

Between Saturday and Sunday, another cold front looks to pass through the Capital Region. The front may kick up a handful of showers in the process, but not enough to cause a washout. However, its passage will be successful in briefly knocking temperatures down a few notches.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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