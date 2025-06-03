Sunday Night Video Forecast

While the weekend provided a welcome break, summer's sultry grip is about move in fast.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

• Monday & Tuesday: Partly sunny, muggy, with a stray shower or two

• Wednesday & Beyond: Partly sunny, humid, with spotty afternoon storms

Tonight & Tomorrow: Aside from a stray shower or two, only a few clouds will be around during the evening. Expect skies to turn mostly clear overnight with lows dipping into the upper 60s. Monday won't be quite as comfortable as both temperatures and humidity will climb. It will be muggy and warm with a high in the upper 80s. A spotty storm cannot be ruled out, but they will be tough to find. The lack of a trigger and overall moisture will limit the number of showers, keeping most dry.

Up Next: The remainder of the week features a pattern typical of summer. Expect humid days with highs in the low 90s. One indicator of the increasing humidity will be rising overnight lows, which will return to the 70s. Garden-variety pop-up thunderstorms will be possible on most days. While the coverage will be greater on some days than others, storms will still be spotty to isolated even on the rainiest days.

The Tropics: June 1 marks the beginning of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season. Here is the list of Atlantic names for the 2025 season.

In the meantime, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic Basin in the next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

