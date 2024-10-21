Sunday morning video forecast

Unfortunately, temperatures will be increasing the next several days, along with the humidity. We will not have to put up with it for too long, as a strong cold front will drastically lower temperatures by the middle of the week.

Today & Tonight: After another cool morning start, temperatures will drastically rise until they are near 91 degrees in the afternoon. There will also be a touch of humidity, making conditions not feel like mid-October. We will remain dry, with full sunshine all day long. Tonight, lows will begin to rise in response to rising humidity. Most will bottom out in the mid to upper 60's. Locations north of the capital area will be a bit cooler.

Up Next: Humidity will climb further on Monday, with highs near 92 degrees. The uptick in moisture will lead to some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds, rain is not expected. A front passage is expected on Tuesday evening. It will not get here in time to lower the high temperature, so we will top out in the mid to upper 80's. The rest of the week will feature significantly lower temperatures! Highs will dip into the 70's for a couple of days, with lows in the low to mid 50's.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms have diminished again in associated with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. While the system is currently embedded in an environment that is not favorable for development over the next couple of days, the system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward across the tropical Atlantic, where environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development in the central Tropical Atlantic by the mid to latter part of this week.

- Balin

