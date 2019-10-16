72°
Sunday Journal Video: A Walk/ Run to Remember
This week on Sunday Journal, it's time to walk and run to remember.
It's a special event where thousands will walk and run to remember those affected by Alzheimer's Disease.
We visit with Barbara Auten of Alzheimer's Services and see how this event is making a big difference in the fight against Alzheimer's.
And we'll show you how you can join in the fight- there's still time to register.
